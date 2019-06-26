IndiaMART IPO subscribed over 36 times on final day of bidding

The initial public offering of InterMESH, an for business products and services, was 36.16 times on the final day of bidding Wednesday.

The Rs 475-crore IPO received bids for 9,73,85,775 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, according to the NSE data till 1900 hours.

The qualified institutional buyers' book was close to 30.83 times, non-institutional investors 62.12 times and 13.37 times, according to

The initial public offering (IPO) is for 48,87,862 equity shares, including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares.

Price range for the offer, which opened for bidding on Monday, was Rs 970-973 per share.

Dinesh Agarwal, founder and managing director, InterMESH, said, "We are confident that together, we will deliver value for all stakeholders in the times to come and will continue to look forward to our increasing contribution towards the growth of the Indian and employment by use of technology."



InterMESH had raised more than Rs 213 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

ICICI Securities Ltd, and were the managers to the offer.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

