2 bombs found in drain after JMB operative's arrest

Hours after a (JMB) was arrested, the and Wednesday found two 'live' bombs hidden in a stormwater drain in district, officials said.

The NIA had on Tuesday arrested (28) alias Habibur or Sheikh, wanted in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, from Doddaballapura in Bengaluru rural district.

Based on information provided by Sheikh during interrogation, the two agencies in association with local police searched and found the bombs concealed in a stormwater drain at Tipunagar in district, police said.

A bomb disposal squad accompanied them, police said, adding that the bombs have been defused.

Officials suspect that it was meant to carry out terror activities in Bengaluru as well.

The arrested ultra was named in the chargesheet filed by the NIA in the Burdwan bomb blast case in March, 2015 "for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of to wage war against governments of and Bangladesh", an NIA said.

He was a close associate of senior Jahidul Islam alias Kausar and was associated with other leaders like and Moulana Yusuf, the said.

Sheikh was an active member of JMB's Bolpur module in and had attended a number of training camps conducted by the terror group, the alleged.

He was produced on Tuesday before a special NIA court inBengaluru which granted the agency five-day transit remand forfurther production before a court in Kolkata.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014.

The outfit was banned by the in 2005, while outlawed it this year in May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)