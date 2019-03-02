Bravery of Wing Commander Abhinandan will inspire coming generations: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Saturday said the valour and courage of new is being recognised the world over and the bravery of Wing will inspire the coming generations.

"The country's valour is getting fame across the world and entire nation is welcoming Wing Varthaman. His brave act will inspire the coming generations," he told reporters after inaugurating a two-day Kisan Mela (agri fair) and exhibition here.

"You all have seen how the (Central) government took decisions and how soldiers returned safely after destroying terrorist camps. Modi is the name which could turn impossible things possible," Adityanath said.

Indian Air Force Wing Varthaman returned home from Friday night to a hero's welcome, nearly three days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

The chief minister, who flagged off the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' motorcycle rally in constituency, also inaugurated the administrative at Pipiganj.

He launched a website of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and distributed soil test card and soil health card among some farmers.

Adityanath said the government has approved 20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendra (agriculture science centres) to the state so that farmers could benefit from the schemes and avail technological know how.

The government is determined to double the the income of farmers and these centres will be helpful in attaining the objective, the said.

The Union and Farmers Welfare, Radhamohan Singh, who was also present at the event said technology is required to double farmers' income and agriculture science centres will play a big role in it.

He also urged agriculture scientists to build teams, adopt villages and create awareness about new technology among farmers.

