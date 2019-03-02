East Bengal focused on staying afloat in title race

Hoping to keep their title prospects alive, East Bengal have no option but to go for a win as they lock horns with holders FC in the here Sunday.

The game will hold a lot of importance for both the teams and for the visitors, a win would push them closer towards realising a long-awaited title dream, which looks possible after Churchill Brothers FC Goa defeated table toppers FC 3-2 on Friday.

FC are currently-placed ninth in the points table with 17 points from as many games.

East Bengal, who have been on top of their form in 2019 with just one loss against Chennai City, would look forward to continue their winning run and try to close the gap for the title run.

A win for the Red & Golds means they will be just one point shy of FC, taking the championship fight to the final day.

said, "For us, we are more eager to win now as we have the realistic chance to win the championship. This match is very important for us. Our team is playing very good this season, our team is improving everyday. We want to continue with the team and try to win the important match."



East Bengal are currently placed second on the points table with 36 points from 18 games. The 2-1 win against debutants Real helped them keep their hopes alive.

For the defending champions, except the last win against Neroca FC, there's not much that they can rejoice about. FC have scored only nine goals this season and conceded 15.

Minerva Punjab said, "We are pretty confident about tomorrow's game. We are ready to go for all three points. In the last game, Chennai lost the game so it can be the same condition with East Bengal tomorrow. The training is good and we are hoping for a positive result."



"All the new players are coming to the team and they are professionals. They gel with the system well so we are trying to put everything in place against East Bengal tomorrow.

