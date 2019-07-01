Bravo sharpens shooting skills during visit to Narang's Gun for Glory facility in Chennai

Former West Indies captain and Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo sharpened his shooting skills when he paid a visit to Olympic medallist Gagan Narang's Gun for Glory facility at Sri Ramachandra University here.

It was a sight to behold as two renowned sports personalities came together with Bravo giving up the bat and ball and picking up the air rifles and pistols as he aimed for the bulls eye.

"A new field for @DJBravo47 at @Gun_for_Glory Chennai @CssTru where he tries to get his eye in. He may not have been high on comfort, but definitely high on spirit. Thank you DJBRAVO for bringing in your Caribbean spirit and inspiring us @Gun_for_Glory," Narang tweeted.

Bravo also thrilled the students of Velammal Vidyalaya in suburban Mangadu when he felicitated sports achievers and inaugurated the students' cabinet investiture ceremony here.

In his speech, Bravo asked the students to channelise their energy to excel in their career path.

On Sunday, Bravo interacted with children at the nets of Sri Ramachandra Medical College. The joint initiative by SRMC, Centre for Sports Sciences and Run Adam saw over 100 children attending the event "A day with the champion."



The ace all-rounder gave tips to the children and spoke about how he took up cricket.

Former Australia cricketer Dav Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to the World Cup triumph in 1996, is head coach at CSS True Coach.

Bravo has also been signed up to star in a film to be directed by National award winning documentary filmmaker Aarti Shrivastava, to promote social awareness regarding women's hygiene.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)