Dwayne Bravo to miss two weeks of IPL action, confirms Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey, Chennai Super Kings' on Friday confirmed that will miss two weeks of IPL action due to a hamstring strain.

"I can confirm it's a grade one hamstring strain so he is going to be out for two weeks. It is a big loss as he offers so much balance to the team and he brings quality to the team as a I am sure we still will be able to put a stronger team on the field. It's a big loss for us, we have had these challenges in the past and we have been able to overcome them," told reporters.

lost their previous match against Indians by 37 runs. The team was hampered with poor death as the team conceded 45 runs in the final two overs. But Hussey believes that the team will correct their death in the upcoming matches.

"I am sure Dhoni and Fleming will be assessing death skills of Scott. and can bowl in the death, it's about assessing the conditions. Death bowling is a key area in the game, we were not able to execute our skills in the match against but I am sure we will improve going ahead in the tournament," Hussey said.

CSK have been failing to get off to a good start in their matches as both the openers and have not been able to provide the good starts at the top like last year. But the believes these batsmen will change their fortunes around.

"I am not concerned with the form of both these players. They are preparing really well, Watson contributed in the match against Rayudu contributed in our first match here in very trying conditions. Watching them in the nets I can tell they are very close to producing quality performances," Hussey said.

have won three out of their four matches and they take on next on Saturday, April 6 at Chennai.

