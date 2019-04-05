Dwayne Bravo to miss two weeks of IPL action, confirms Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach on Friday confirmed that Dwayne Bravo will miss two weeks of IPL action due to a hamstring strain.
"I can confirm it's a grade one hamstring strain so he is going to be out for two weeks. It is a big loss as he offers so much balance to the team and he brings quality to the team as a player. I am sure we still will be able to put a stronger team on the field. It's a big loss for us, we have had these challenges in the past and we have been able to overcome them," Michael Hussey told reporters.
Chennai Super Kings lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians by 37 runs. The team was hampered with poor death bowling as the team conceded 45 runs in the final two overs. But Hussey believes that the team will correct their death bowling in the upcoming matches.
"I am sure MS Dhoni and Fleming will be assessing death bowling skills of Scott. Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma can bowl in the death, it's about assessing the conditions. Death bowling is a key area in the game, we were not able to execute our skills in the match against Mumbai but I am sure we will improve going ahead in the tournament," Hussey said.
CSK have been failing to get off to a good start in their matches as both the openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu have not been able to provide the good starts at the top like last year. But the batting coach believes these batsmen will change their fortunes around.
"I am not concerned with the form of both these players. They are preparing really well, Watson contributed in the match against Delhi. Rayudu contributed in our first match here in very trying conditions. Watching them in the nets I can tell they are very close to producing quality performances," Hussey said.
Chennai Super Kings have won three out of their four matches and they take on Kings XI Punjab next on Saturday, April 6 at Chennai.
