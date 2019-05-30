Britain, Canada worry over Hong Kong extradition 'risk'

Britain and raised concerns Thursday that expatriates living and working in Hong Kong could face to mainland under a controversial proposed law, risking a chill on commerce.

Hong Kong's pro- authorities are pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it doesn't already have a treaty -- including mainland

Historically, the semi-autonomous city has balked at mainland extraditions because of the opacity of China's criminal justice system and its liberal use of the death penalty.

"We are concerned about the potential effect of these proposals on the large number of Canadian and UK citizens in Hong Kong, on business confidence and on Hong Kong's international reputation," Britain and said in a joint statement.

"Furthermore, we believe that there is a risk that the proposals could impact negatively on the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"It is vital that arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with 'one country, two systems' and fully respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy.

