Austria gets first female chancellor

Austrian appointed the of the country's constitutional court as Austria's first female Thursday to lead an interim government until elections later in the year.

will now be tasked with forming a cabinet after the previous government collapsed spectacularly over the so-called "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal.

"I will seek to win Austrians' trust," Bierlein said alongside Van der in a televised statement Thursday, saying she would hold talks with political parties and organisations in the coming days.

She said that Clemens Jablons, a previous of the Supreme Administrative Court, was "ready to take up the posts of vice- and justice minister".

She added that she would put forward for the post of

"If this is surprising for you, it is for me as well," Bierlein told journalists gathered for the statement.

Van der called Bierlein a "prudent, far-sighted and highly competent personality".

Bierlein, 69, has been of the constitutional court since last year and previously held several other prominent positions as a

The appointment comes after became the in Austrian history to be thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote of MPs on Monday.

Opposition MPs brought the motion as they said Kurz had to take responsibility for the scandal which brought down his government.

The crisis began with the publication of hidden-camera footage in which former appeared to offer public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian investor in exchange for help in the 2017 campaign.

The video led Strache to resign and prompted Kurz to end his coalition with the FPOe and call snap elections.

Kurz's centre-right (OeVP) won an impressive 34.6 per cent of the vote in Sunday's elections and at the moment looks on course to easily re-emerge as Austria's largest party at the upcoming elections.

