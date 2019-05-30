From BCCI to Union cabinet: Anurag enters 'big' league

At an election rally in earlier this month, promised to make a "big leader" if voters in elected him with a record margin.

They did. And Shah kept his word, with Thakur being sworn in as an on Thursday.

Son of former Prem Kumar Dhumal, had won the constituency for the fourth time by defeating of the by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency. He had got a vote share of 69.04 per cent by bagging over 6.8 lakh votes.

Hailing from Samirpur village in district, was elected as an for the first time in a by-election in May 2008. He followed it up with successive victories in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"You elect Anurag with a record margin, I will make him a big leader," Shah had urged the voters at an election rally in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, on May 12.

A former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president, Thakur led a march from to under the banner of 'Rashtriya Ekta Yatra' to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk on 26 January, 2011.

Born on 24 October, 1974, Anurag Thakur did his graduation from the in Punjab's Jalandhar, where his father used to teach before joining

The 44-year-old was also the of the (BCCI) from May 2016-February 2017. The had ordered his ouster as the BCCI in January that year for trying to hinder the implementation of the Lodha reforms. Later, he filed a petition in the apex court in August last year to get "his side of the story heard".

Thakur had received the 'Best Young Parliamentarian Award' in 2011. He had also remained of the (BJP) in the Lok Sabha.

