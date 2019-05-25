NDA's victory historic: Advani

L K Advani Saturday expressed his happiness over BJP's massive victory in 2019 and termed it as "historic".

Advani, who attended the NDA meeting in which was elected as the of the BJP-led alliance, said all those who participated in the elections are "delighted" by the results.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament building, he said, "I am very happy this is a historic mandate. Everyone (from NDA) who came here participated in this election is really happy."



On Friday, both Modi and had visited Advani's house to sought his blessings after the party's massive victory in the election. Modi had touched Adavni's feet.

The Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in

Advani had not contested this time after he was not given ticket on the grounds of age limit of 75 years.

The veteran BJP leader, in a statement on Thursday, congratulated Modi for steering the ruling (BJP) towards an "unprecedented victory" in the elections.

