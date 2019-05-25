A Hindu can not be fundamentalist, says RSS leader Vaidya

A Hindu can never be fundamentalist, senior leader said here Saturday.

Vaidya, (sar-karyawah) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was speaking at 'Devarshi Narad Jayanti Samaroh' organized by Vishva Samwad Kendra, an wing, to felicitate journalists.

"The word 'kattar' has come from the English word Some of our people also used it without thinking. There is this word (that some people use), 'kattar Hindu'. A Hindu cannot be kattar, because a Hindu can never be fundamentalist," said.

Terms such as Hindu were coined by "those opposing and forces working to break the nation," the leader claimed.

"Sometimes the swayamsevaks (volunteers) of the Sangh are also called kattar. Swayamsevaks can never be kattar," he said.

Quoting from the book "The way of Indian life" by Sister Nivedita, said Bruno (16th-century Italian philosopher Giordano Bruno) was the first to propose that Sun is stable and Earth revolves around it, but he was burnt alive for blasphemy, while was jailed (for similar reasons).

"Sister Nivedita says if Bruno had been in Bharat, he would not have been set on fire, would not have been jailed and Jesus Christ, says one school of thought, would not have been crucified (had he been in India). Whether he would have got followers or not is another matter," the added.

