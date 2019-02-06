JUST IN
British Deputy High Commissioner calls on Kiran Bedi

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore Bedford Wednesday called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here Wednesday.

A release from the Lt Governor's Secretariat said the Deputy High Commissioner discussed with the Lt Governor possible areas of working together and the emerging opportunities.

According to the release, the envoy said during his meeting with Bedi that he was impressed with the works going on in Puducherry and the improvement in infrastructure.

Bedi requested the Deputy High Commissioner to arrange for a system to get regular feedback from the British tourists visiting Puducherry for further improvements in the city, the release stated.

G Theva Needhi Dhas, officer on special duty to the Lt Governor, was also present during the meeting.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:10 IST

