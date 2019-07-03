Broadway musical on Neil Diamond in development

A musical, based on the life of veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, is heading to Broadway.

The biographical musical will be derived from a book by three-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct, reported Variety.

The show will also incorporate Diamond's hit tracks such as "If You Know What I Mean", "Longfellow Serenade", "America" and "Yesterday's Songs", among others.

"I've always loved Broadway. The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like 'West Side Story', 'My Fair Lady', and 'Fiddler on the Roof', so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to 'The Great White Way'. I'm honoured and excited to be working with this great team," Diamond said.

The musical will be produced by Ken Davenport alongside the Four Seasons' Bob Gaudio.

