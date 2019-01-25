Bryan Singer will direct 'Red Sonja' despite new sexual assault accusations

Bryan will remain attached to direct upcoming film "Red Sonja" despite new accusations of and misconduct against him.

In a statement to Variety, chairman and producer has brushed off the report in the Atlantic in which the "Bohemian Rhapsody" is accused of inappropriate groping and sexual relationships with four young men.

"The over USD 800 million 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen.

"I know the difference between agenda driven fake and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In people are innocent until proven otherwise," Lerner said.

In the Atlantic article, a man said he was a 13-year-old extra on the film Apt Pupil when the fondled his genitals without consent. One unidentified accuser alleged they had sex with when they were under 18.

The has denied misconduct, and called the Atlantic story "a homophobic smear piece" and asserted that it "rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)