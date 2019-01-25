Bryan Singer will direct 'Red Sonja' despite new sexual assault accusations

-
ALSO READ
Crime Branch to probe sexual assault of minor
HC upholds man's conviction for sexual assault on teenage girl
Almost 700 Catholic clergy in Illinois accused of sexual abuse: official
Judge refuses to dismiss sex assault charges against Weinstein
Financial fraud case against Harvey Weinstein dropped
-
Bryan Singer will remain attached to direct upcoming film "Red Sonja" despite new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.
In a statement to Variety, Millennium Films chairman and producer Avi Lerner has brushed off the report in the Atlantic in which the "Bohemian Rhapsody" director is accused of inappropriate groping and sexual relationships with four young men.
"The over USD 800 million 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen.
"I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise," Lerner said.
In the Atlantic article, a man said he was a 13-year-old extra on the Singer film Apt Pupil when the director fondled his genitals without consent. One unidentified accuser alleged they had sex with Singer when they were under 18.
The director has denied misconduct, and called the Atlantic story "a homophobic smear piece" and asserted that it "rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU