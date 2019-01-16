Swimmer Nataraj makes splash at Khelo; now eyes World C'ships

Budding Srihari Nataraj had a 100 per cent record at the Khelo Youth Games, winning gold in each of the seven events he took part in the competition here.

At last year's Khelo School Games, Nataraj had won six gold medals and this time bettered his show.

Another who caught the eye was SP, who ended his campaign at the Games with six medals, including five gold, a said Wednesday.

When asked about their friendship, the boys, and Srihari, said they always help each other improve as swimmers.

"I see great potential in Srihari and I am sure he will achieve big things in the time to come," said

Having already represented at the Youth and in 2018, Srihari will now turn his focus towards the World Championships to be held in later this year as he hopes to bring laurels to the country.

"I have a few important exams to finish now, after which I will begin my preparations for the World Championships," Srihari was quoted as saying in the release.

Likith, like his friend Srihari, will be looking forward to the World Championships in July and will begin his preparation at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)