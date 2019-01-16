Bodies of man, woman found in well in Rajasthan

The bodies of a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found Wednesday in a well in Rajasthan's district, police said.

The man was identified as and the woman was his neighbour, said.

He said both of them apparently had an affair.

The duo had been missing since Tuesday night and their bodies were found in the well in Sigror village Wednesday, he added.

No suicide note was recovered and a case was registered under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death), the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

