BSF holds village co-ordination meets along IB in JK's Samba

The Wednesday described border village residents as key elements in the safety grid of the country's frontiers and urged them to report any suspicious activity to it or the police promptly.

The conveyed this message to villagers in a series of coordination meetings with them in villages on the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a said.

Assuring villagers of the border guarding force's "full protection", the BSF also sought to encourage them to cultivate their lands up till border fences.

The residents of Regal and Mawa village attended the coordination meets which took place at Border Outpost Regal, said the

The meeting was chaired by Commandant Atharva of the BSF's 80th Battalion, who also assured villagers that their demand for build bunkers along the border to shield them from the Pakistani shelling has been duly conveyed to the district administration.

Sharma told villagers that the district authorities were already pursuing their demand, the the BSF said.

Sharma also sought to impress upon villagers that they constitute an important element of the country's border protection grid and their timely and appropriate response to any untoward event play a significant role in national security.

He also asked villagers to report any suspicious activity to the BSF and the local police immediately, the said.

Similar meetings were also conducted by the BSF in Budhtip, Nursery and Chak Faquira in the recent past to address local issues of villagers, the said.

