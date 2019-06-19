Drones close runway at Singapore airport

Singapore's main temporarily closed a runway after drones were spotted in the area, causing dozens of flights to be delayed, authorities said Wednesday.

It is the latest case of causing disruption at a major after thousands of passengers were affected when drone sightings forced the closure of Britain's Gatwick last year.

Changi Airport, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its two runways for short periods from late Tuesday into early Wednesday after the drone sightings, the said.

About 37 flights were delayed and one arriving in was diverted to neighbouring Malaysia, the agency said.

Authorities have launched an investigation.

It is against the law in to fly a drone within five kilometres (three miles) of an airport without a permit, the newspaper reported. Anyone convicted of breaking the regulation faces up to a year in jail.

