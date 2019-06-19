Light showers, thunderstorm in parts of UP

The day temperature fell in several parts of after light showers and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, with mercury touching 43.4 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The rainfall in Attara was 20 mm, and 10 mm each in Naraini and Hamirpur. In some places, the day temperatures fell, but remained above normal, the Met department said.

The agency has forecast or in the next 24 hours at isolated places, but the is likely to remain dry on Friday and Saturday in the western part of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)