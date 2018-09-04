BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 39 lakh in Assam

The (BSF) Tuesday seized a huge consignment of drugs worth Rs 39 lakh from near the Indo- border in Assam's district, an said.

Based on specific input provided by intelligence wing, the troops launched an operation near border village Chandsrikona and observed suspicious movement of two men moving towards the international border, said Ftr HQ M&C Public Relations officer.

The area was thoroughly searched and the troops seized two bags from the site which contained huge quantity of party drugs ( tablets) and Zarda worth Rs 39,14,400 in the international market, the PRO said.

The BSF has seized more than four crore tablets within a week, as part of anti-smuggling operation in the border area, he added.

