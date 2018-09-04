2 killed in blaze at godown

Two persons were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out in a godown in Delhi's Transport Nagar on Tuesday, an said.

As many as 11 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4.20 pm about the blaze in the godown where CNG kits are kept, a Fire Service said.

Two persons were killed in the fire while five were injured. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited, he added.

