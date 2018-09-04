JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

French navy 'ready to intervene' in scallop row with UK fishermen

VHP to launch campaign against 'ills of love jihad' in WB schools, colleges; TMC says "won't allow"
Business Standard

2 killed in blaze at godown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two persons were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out in a godown in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday, an official said.

As many as 11 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4.20 pm about the blaze in the godown where CNG kits are kept, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Two persons were killed in the fire while five were injured. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements