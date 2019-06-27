BSNL says 'not received' DoT direction to put capex plan on hold

State-run telecom firm denied having received any direction from the telecom department to put on hold all capital expenditure plan.

A source on the condition of anonymity had said that BSNL's department received the direction from wing of the (DoT) to put on hold all capital expenditure programme.

The department of the comapny issued an order on June 12, directing all its to take prior approval of located in before floating any new tenders for capital expenditure, the source had said.

BSNL, however, said it has not received any such direction from the department.

"The above reference to DoT is not based on facts and is incorrect. No such directions were received from of DoT by of BSNL on this subject," the state-owned telco said Thursday.

