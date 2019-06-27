Rename West Bengal to Bangla: TMC MP demands in RS

The TMC Thursday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that West be renamed as in three languages-- Bengali, English and Hindi to restore the actual identity of the Bengali people.

also wrote to the on the issue.

He said the West state assembly in July last year had passed a bill to change the state's name.

"In July 2018, the West Legislative Assembly passed resolution that should be renamed as and it was since pending for consideration at the end of the central government," he said.

But it seems the Centre is "not keen" to rename the state as the proposal is still pending before it, he told reporters here.

"I would urge upon the to give effect to the said resolution passed by the to restore the actual identity of Bengalese people," he said.

After the partition of Bengal in 1947 following the award passed by the boundary commission, commonly known as Radcliffe Commission, the eastern districts of Bengal was formed part of which later became an independent country of Bangladesh, he said.

"Whereas, the western part stretching from the Himalayas in the northern region of the in the South was named as although there had been no geographical territory ever existed officially to be known as East Bengal," Ray said.

"The word or the territory called Bangla is believed to have been derived from Banga, a Dravidian tribe that settled in the region 1000 BCE," he added.

