BSP suspends senior leader Ramvir Upadhyay

-
ALSO READ
Fatehpur Sikri: Low prices of potatoes pose challenge for BJP, this poll season
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri
Potato farmers issues dominate Fatehpur Sikri; Congress pins hopes on Raj Babbar for revival
Cong makes seat switch for Raj Babbar, UPCC chief to now contest from Fatehpur Sikri
Agra SDM is like a daughter to me: MLA of Fatehpur Sikri
-
The BSP Tuesday suspended senior leader and former minister Ramvir Upadhyay from the party for his "anti-party" activities.
Upadhyay has also been removed from the post of chief whip of the party in the state assembly, BSP General Secretary Mewalal Gautam said.
He said Upadhyay openly opposed party candidates in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and other seats during Lok Sabha polls and backed opposition candidates.
Taking note of these anti-party activities, Upadhyay has been suspended from the BSP with immediate effect, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU