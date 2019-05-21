Indian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously with UN medal

An Indian peacekeeper is among the 119 military, police and civilian personnel who will be honoured this year with a prestigious UN medal this year for courage and sacrifice in the line of duty.

made the supreme sacrifice while serving in the in the Democratic Republic of the (MONUSCO).

He will be honoured with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal on Friday as the world organisation observes the International Day of

India's Permanent to the UN would collect the medal on behalf of the fallen Indian peacekeeper at a solemn ceremony here.

is the fourth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN peacekeeping. It currently contributes more than 6,400 and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Lebanon, the Middle East, and the

According to the UN information last year, has lost the highest number of its deployed in various UN peacekeeping operations in the last 70 years, with 163 military, police and civilian personnel from the country making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Of the 3,737 who have died since 1948, 163 have been from

will preside over the ceremony this week at which the Dag Hammarskjold Medal will be awarded posthumously to 119 military, police and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their lives in 2018 and early 2019.

The commemoration of the International Day of Peacekeepers will begin with the UN laying a wreath to honour all UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948, when the UN's first peacekeeping mission, the (UNTSO), began operations in Palestine.

In a video message, the said the day honours more than one million men and women who have served as UN peacekeepers since the first UN mission in 1948.

"We remember that more than 3,800 personnel paid the ultimate price. And we express our deepest gratitude to the 100,000 civilian, police and peacekeepers deployed around the world today and to the countries that contribute these brave and dedicated women and men."



The added that this year, the marks 20 years since the first mandated a peacekeeping mission to protect civilians.

"Peacekeepers protect men, women and children from violence every day, often at great personal risk."



Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations said UN Peacekeeping deploys to some of the most complex and difficult places, protecting some of the world's most vulnerable.

"We are working in partnership with to implement the Secretary-General's Action for Peacekeeping initiative to strengthen peacekeeping, including to improve how we protect civilians, which is at the heart of our work. For hundreds of millions, peacekeeping is the last best hope and it needs all our support," he said.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was established by the in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace. The designated May 29 as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)