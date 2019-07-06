Budget against farmers' aspirations: BKU

-
ALSO READ
Agriculture Minister seeks speedy implementation of PM-KISAN scheme
PM-KISAN: Centre asks Odisha CM to provide list of farmers
Puducherry Agri dept already in sync with PM Kisan scheme:
BJP Kisan Morcha hails extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 cr farmers as 'historic decision'
First Modi 2.0 Cabinet extends PM Kisan scheme to more farmers
-
The Union Budget does not fulfil farmers' aspirations and is silent on the issue of agri loans which has led to many farmers ending their lives, Bharitya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait said Saturday.
He added that the hike in petrol and diesel prices will raise the input cost for the agriculture sector.
Farmers facing the burden of loans have been neglected in the Budget, Tikait said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU