EdCast Recognized by USA Today on 'Best CEOs for Diversity' and 'Best CEOs for Women' Lists

/ -- EdCast, the AI-powered Knowledge Cloud for unified discovery, knowledge management and personalized learning, is pleased to announce being recognized with a 2019 "Best CEOs for Diversity"and "Best CEOs for Women" awards for small/mid-size companies by Comparably.com and published in USA Today.

These lists are developed after reviewing over 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 companies. Comparably.com, the compensation, culture and career monitoring website, identified the top 50 CEOs among both large and small/mid-size companies according to women and employees of color in the workplace.

"Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity Awards are unique because both are based entirely on how employees of color and women rate their CEOs," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Karl Mehta is consistently praised by his EdCast team for his visionary leadership and creating an inclusive and collaborative workplace culture for all employees."



"I am thrilled and grateful for EdCast's inclusion on USA Today and Comparably's lists of Best CEOs for women and for diversity," says EdCast Founder and CEO Karl Mehta. "Our employees share with me a common commitment to diversity and equality in the workplace. We believe this core emphasis is reflected in our company culture and market success as we deliver training and knowledge solutions to millions of employees around the world."



Founded in 2014, EdCast has grown to over 200 employees with offices in Silicon Valley, India and the Netherlands. EdCast enterprise customers include HPE, Dell EMC, Schneider Electric, ANZ Bank, PVH and India's NASSCOM, among many others. EdCast's solutions include its AI-powered Knowledge Cloud, MyGuide in-app guides and automation, and its Leapest content marketplace featuring best-in-class blended learning solutions.

About EdCast



EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM and World Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across all external and internal knowledge sources. EdCast's Knowledge Cloud offerings include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide's in-app guides, intelligence, and automation for business software. Follow on Twitter @EdCast.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943252/EdCast_Karl_Mehta.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799724/EdCast_Logo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)