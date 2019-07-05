Budget: Delhi Police gets Rs 7,496.91 crore

The Union Budget has allocated Rs 7,496.91 crore to the Delhi Police, an increase of Rs 290 crore over last year's revised estimate.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual Budget on Friday.

Last year, the Delhi Police was allotted Rs 7,206.91 crore.

Out of the total amount allocated to the Delhi Police, Rs 7,274.28 crore has been earmarked for its revenue section and Rs 222.63 crore for police infrastructure comprising offices and residential building projects.

In the interim Budget presented this February, the Delhi Police had been allocated Rs 7,881.77 crore, an increase of 6.40 per cent from the budget outlay in the last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)