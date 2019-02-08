Budget discussion begins in LS amid din

The Friday took up the discussion on the Interim Budget amid din as members of several opposition parties raised slogans against the government over the Rafale deal.

The Interim Budget was presented on February 1.

As Kalraj Maishra, who was the presiding in the Speaker's absence, allowed a discussion, protesting members intensified their slogan-shouting, objecting to the debate when the House was not in order.

One member was seen tearing papers and throwing them at the Speaker's table, and of the said, "It is not good. The House is not in order."



To this, Mishra said the House will be in order if the protesting members go to their seats.

Veerappa Moily of the was to speak first but BJD's Tathagata Satpathy started the discussion in his absence and hit out the government for completely following "misdeeds and modus operandi" of the previous Congress government.

Taking a dig, he said the underlying message of the budget appeared to be "tum mujhe vote do, main tumhe paise dunga" (You give me vote, I will give you money), a reference to doles announced by the government for different classes.

Everything this government has done has been aimed at the super rich, Satpathy charged.

In an apparent jibe at Piyush Goyal, who was present in the House, he said a number of senior Cabinet ministers in the government are from the Rajya while those from the have been ignored.

members are "rooted" in ground issues, he said, adding during the UPA's reign the country was ruled by a prime minister from the Rajya Sabha.

The then was a member of the

