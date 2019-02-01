Budget 'high on rhetoric, low on content': Dikshit

-
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit slammed the Interim Budget presented on Friday as "high on rhetoric, low on content" and disappointing.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal made various announcements in his budget speech, including direct cash transfer to farmers and income tax exemptions, amid cheers by NDA members in Parliament.
"High on rhetoric and low on content, #Budget2019 has been truly disappointing. From landless farmer to the urban middle class, this government has hoodwinked every section of the society," the former three-time chief minister of Delhi tweeted.
