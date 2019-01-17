Budget Session of Assam Assembly from January 28

The Budget Session of Assembly will be held from January 28 to February 26, a government release said here on Thursday.

The Budget session would start with the address by the

Other main government business sessions, including debates on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address will be held from January 30 to February one, the release said.

The release said on February 4 the government business will include Voting on Supplementary Demand for grants for 2018-2019 and Introduction, Consideration and Passing of the Appropriation Bill 2019.

