Budget Session of Assam Assembly from January 28

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Budget Session of Assam Assembly will be held from January 28 to February 26, a government release said here on Thursday.

The Budget session would start with the address by the Governor.

Other main government business sessions, including debates on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address will be held from January 30 to February one, the release said.

The release said on February 4 the government business will include Voting on Supplementary Demand for grants for 2018-2019 and Introduction, Consideration and Passing of the Assam Appropriation Bill 2019.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 18:25 IST

