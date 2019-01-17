Rajasthan Royals owner set to sell stakes, big business houses expected to bid

League franchise Rajasthan Royals' owners are all set to sell half of their stakes in order to give it a much needed financial boost ahead of the 12th edition of League.

It has been learnt that the current franchise owners has approached key BCCI officials and intimated their decision to sell around fifty percent of their stakes. is the of

"Yes, are selling a major part of their stakes and the highest bidder will be getting it. What we have heard is that it is around fifty percent and some of the biggest business houses in the country are apparently interested in buying stakes," a senior BCCI privy to the development told on conditions of anonymity.

While there are no confirmations as of now but a former IPL franchise Rising Supergiants' owner is keen on buying stakes. Goenka was however not available for any comments.

Another big industrialist based out of western Indian with multiple business interests is also in the mix.

Goenka, who is also the of (ISL) team ATK, had bought the franchise (Rising Supergiants) for the two seasons when Rajatshan and Chennai Super Kings were banned for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal.

"Mr Goenka has always been interested in coming back after he had a fairly good but short stint in the IPL. His team made it to the finals in one of the years. Let's wait and watch how it all pans out," the said.

Royals have been the champions of the first edition of League back in 2008 under the stewardship of the legendary

Their reputation however took a beating back in 2013 when three cricketers S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and were arrested on charges of spot-fixing and the franchise being subsequently banned for two years by the appointed committee.

