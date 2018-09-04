Buzz Aldrin opens up about 'First Man' controversy

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has criticised the Ryan Gosling-starrer "First Man" for omitting the flag planting scene in the

The Damien Chazelle directorial received brickbats after film's lead said he believed Neil Armstrong's moonwalk "was widely regarded not as an American, but as a human achievement".

Senator slammed the makers for not showing the American flag being planted on the moon in the

Aldrin, 88, took to and posted a still from old footage of himself and Armstrong planting the US flag on the moon.

He accompanied the images with captions including "Proud to be an American", and "Freedom", and "One Nation".

Armstrong's sons recently came out in support of the

"This is a film that focuses on what you don't know about Neil Armstrong," they said in a statement to Collider.

"It's a film that focuses on things you didn't see or may not remember about Neil's journey to the moon. The filmmakers spent years doing extensive research to get at the man behind the myth, to get at the story behind the story," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)