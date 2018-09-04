No flag-planting scene in 'First Man' upsets Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to land on moon, is not happy as an upcoming film, 'First Man' based on the mission, won't showcase the planting of the American flag on the lunar surface.

The 88-year old spaceman who on Sunday took to to share pictures of himself planting the flag on the moon, made it clear that he was quite unhappy about this very event being not depicted in the film.

He tweeted, "#proudtobeanAmerican #freedom #honor #onenation #Apollo11 #July1969 #roadtoApollo50"

Earlier, US Senator called the decision unpatriotic. However, Armstrong's sons and defended the decision and released a statement jointly with 'First Man' James R. Hansen, reported Variety.

"We do not feel this movie is anti-American in the slightest," the trio said in the statement. "Quite the opposite. But don't take our word for it. We'd encourage everyone to go see this remarkable film and see for themselves."

who is playing the role of in the movie, also supported the decision of not including the flag-planting scene.

Helmed by Chazelle, 'First Man' is based on Hansen's book 'First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong'.

The film, which focuses on the mission in 1969, will hit the theaters in the US on October 12.

The crew of was Armstrong, and Michael Collins. Armstong and Aldrin walked on the lunar surface while Collins remained in orbit around the moon.

