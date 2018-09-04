Mob clash with police over liquor shop, several injured

Several policemen were injured in a clash with a group of people who were protesting against a liquor shop in their locality in South district Tuesday.

The liquor shop at area of Balurghat, the district headquarter town, was also ransacked by the mob, police said.

The shop, owned by the of an MP, was earlier located at Hili More beside the state highway. But it was relocated to following the Supreme Court's order prohibiting liquor vends within 500 metre of the national and state highways across the country.

Police said the people were angry with the liquor shop being relocated in the locality and today a large group went there and started ransacking it.

When the police reached there, a clash ensued with the mob and several policemen were injured in brick batting. A police vehicle was also ransacked, police said.

Later, a large police contingent went there and resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

