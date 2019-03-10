By-election to Thattanchavady segment scheduled along with LS

The by-election to Assembly segment in the Union would be held on April 18 along with the election to the lone Lok Sabha seat here, V Candavelou said Sunday.

by election was necessitated following disqualification of sitting belonging to opposition AINRC on November 8 last year after he was convicted by a in a graft case.

According to the poll schedule, the notification for the polls would be issued on March 19.

The last date for filing of nominations is March 26, while the scrutiny of the papers would be done on March 27.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is scheduled for March 29 and the counting of votes would take place on May 23, he told reporters here.

The voter strength in the Union comprising 30 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat is 9,59,785 while the segment has a strength of 29,317 voters of whom 13,846 are men, 15,468 women and three voters coming under other category.

Candavelou further said the model code of conduct came into effect Sunday and would remain in force till the completion of election process.

