BYJU'S acquires US-based Osmo for USD 120 million

start-up Thursday said it has acquired US-based for USD 120 million (nearly Rs 850 crore).

provides a playful learning system, bringing physical toys into the digital world through augmented reality and its proprietary reflective

will continue as a standalone brand since taps the company's physical-to-digital and content to expand and enhance its current offering, said in a statement.

"This new acquisition will bolster team BYJU'S' international plans...With the integration of Osmo, BYJU'S will also look to offer a unique, customised, engaging and for younger kids," it added.

Osmo and his core team will continue to remain at Osmo's helm.

"We were captivated by Osmo's physical-to-digital approach to learning and fun from our first introduction," Byju Raveendran, founder and of BYJU'S, said.

He added that the company's vision is to make learning fun and engaging across age groups, across geographies.

"Together with Osmo, we have the critical elements needed to build out an unprecedented library of engaging and entertaining educational content for a global pre-K-12 student audience. We are excited by what we are planning to launch in the coming months," he said.

BYJU's, which has recently raised USD 540 million (about Rs 3,865 crore) from and (CPPIB), said it has been growing at 100 per cent for the past three years, and is on target to triple its revenue to Rs 1,400 crore this year.

"BYJU'S has aggressive plans for international market expansion and will continue to make big investments in that will help to further personalise learning for students," it added.

Launched in 2015, BYJU'S offers personalised learning programmes for school students in grades 4-12 in It has 30 million students cumulatively learning from the app and over 2 million annual paid subscriptions.

