Bypoll to Telangana legislative council May 31

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

By-elections to fill three vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council would be held Friday.

The by-elections to Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal would be held from 8 AM to 4 PM, official sources said.

The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 7 and the counting of votes would be taken up on June 3.

The bypolls are necessitated by the resignations of sitting members last year.

The contest is between the ruling TRS and the main opposition, the Congress.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:55 IST

