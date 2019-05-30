Divided UN renews South Sudan arms embargo

The on Thursday extended for a year an and sanctions on South despite resistance from African countries, and

A US-drafted resolution was adopted by a vote of 10 in favor with five abstentions. Resolutions in the 15-member council require a minimum of nine votes for adoption.

The measure renews until May 31, 2020 an on South along with an assets freeze and global slapped on eight South Sudanese nationals for their role in fuelling the war.

The sharply criticized the three African on the council -- Equatorial Guinea, and -- for refusing to support continued sanctions on South

US acting expressed regret that the African had shown "an unwillingness to stop the flow of weapons to one of the continent's deadliest civil conflicts."



The scored a diplomatic victory when it persuaded the council last year to back an on South Sudan, which has been torn by war since 2013.

Under a Khartoum-mediated peace deal signed in September, agreed to set up a unity government with longtime rival Riek Machar, who is to return from exile.

The new government was initially scheduled to take office on May 12 but that provision was postponed for six months.

told the council that while progress in implementing the peace deal had been slow, sanctions would not be useful to push the sides toward agreement.

said held the "firm view that sanctions imposed on at this time are not helpful to the current complex political process."



Regional have for years been pushing leaders in to abide by a series of ceasefires and peace deals.

A previous peace agreement fell apart when heavy fighting broke out in Juba in July 2016 following the return of Machar, who was forced to flee on foot, chased by tanks and helicopter gunships.

and China, which abstained in the vote last year to impose the arms embargo, made clear their positions had not changed, but they did not veto the resolution.

Russian said the situation in was "steadily stabilizing" and rejected the US view that the arms embargo helped bring about the latest peace deal.

"Sanctions did not play a role but rather regional mediators," said Polyanskiy.

The war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted more than one third of South Sudan's 12 million people and has seen horrific levels of sexual violence along with brutal attacks on civilians.

"Renewing the arms embargo on South Sudan is the right step towards ending illegal attacks on men, women and children in a war where civilians have been the main victims of the violence," said from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)