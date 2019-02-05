C'garh govt carries out major bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has transferred 40 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and two (IFS) officials in the state.

The transfers were made late on Monday night, an said here on Tuesday.

The order for transfer and posting was issued by the General Administration Department, the added.

The collectors of 12 districts- Durg, Dhamtari, Korba, Surajpur, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Rajnandgaon, Koriya, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Mungeli, Balod, Sukma and Kanker, have been changed.

As per the orders, Prasanna R, a 2004-batch IAS who is presently posted as Commissioner-cum- of the Health Services, has been shifted as Special Secretary, Science and Technology as well as Planning, Economics and Statistics Department.

Another 2004-batch IAS officer, Alarmelmangai D, who was posted as of Geology and Mining, has been appointed as (Independent charge), Urban Administration and Development Department. She has also been given the additional responsibility of Director, Urban Administration and Development Department.

Durg district Umesh Kumar Agrawal has been made (Home).

Agrawal has been replaced by the 2006-batch IAS officer, Ankit Anand, who was posted as Special Secretary, Energy Department and Managing Director, State Power Distribution Co Ltd (CSPDCL).

Dhamtari C R Prasanna has been shifted as Director, Veterinary Services, while Korba Mohammad Qaiser Abdulhaque has been shifted as Special Secretary, Energy Department and Managing of CSPDCL.

Surajpur Collector K C Devasenapati has been made and along with additional charges of of State Development Corporation and of (CHiPS), Raipur.

Rajnandgaon Collector Bhim Singh has been made He has also been given additional charges of Additional Commissioner, NERGA and Director,

Singh has been replaced by 2010-batch IAS Jaiprakash Maurya, who was presently posted as Sukma Collector.

Rajnandagaon Zila Panchayat Chandan Kumar, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been made new Sukma Collector.

Koriya Collector Narendra Kumar Dugga has been shifted as of Dugdh Mahasangh, with additional responsibility of Director, Mission.

Similarly, Mungeli Collector Doman Singh has been made Collector of Kanker.

Doman Singh will replace the 2010-batch IAS Ranu Sahu, who has been shifted as Balod Collector.

Kiran Kaushal, who was posted as Balod Collector has been transferred as Collector of Korba.

Alok Katiyar, a 1993- batch IFS officer, who was posted as of Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), has been entrusted with additional charge of CEO, Chhattisgarh Rural Road Development Agency.

Similarly another IFS officer, Amarnath Prasad, was posted as Agriculture, has been repatriated to his parent

After coming to power, the newly formed Bhupesh Baghel-led government did not retain former Raman Singh's set-up and warned officers against negligence and laxity.

It carried out bureaucratic reshuffle from day one. Both- the of Police (DGP) of the state were changed.

