Citizenship Act guarantees security to each citizen of India: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the amended Citizenship Act guarantees security to each citizen of the country.
He also appealed to religious leaders and influential people to come forward and discharge their responsibilities in the wake of the violent protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
"The Citizenship Act ensures guarantee of security to each Indian citizen," Adityanath said in a statement.
He said people should not to take law in their hands and not be misguided by anyone.
The chief minister also said "injustice has not been done to anyone in this government".
