CAB introduces 10 minutes added time to combat heat

The Association of Bengal's first and second division One-Day matches will have 10 additional minutes per because of extreme heat and humid conditions, the state body said Thursday.

"The safety of everyone involved with the execution of CAB matches, including players and officials is of prime importance. Such added time must only be used as drinks break," CAB joint-secretary stated in a release.

"Supply of adequate quantity of tablets to prevent dehydration; quantum of drinking water at local grounds to be increased; ambulances in more numbers to be made available so that no time is wasted in case of any or otherwise.

