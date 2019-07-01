CAB pledges to modernise medical unit

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday promised to improve the facilities of their medical unit by installing modern equipment and revamping the medical infrastructure for the welfare of players.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was an eminent physician, CAB joint secretary, Avishek Dalmiya said it's an important day of the CAB calendar.

"We take the pledge to uplift the facilities at our medical unit by installing modern equipments and revamping the medical infrastructure for the welfare of our players," Avishek said.

A meeting with the doctors and medical sub-committee members would be convened shortly to take the matter forward, he added.

It was Dr Roy, who first felt that in Independent India, Eden Gardens ought to be the rightful home of the state's cricket headquarters, as the club house had been named after him.

The National Doctor's Day is celebrated in his memory every year on July 1 as the CAB in presence of various members paid their tributes.

