Commuters bear the brunt as app-cab operators observe strike

App-cab service providers are observing a two-day strike in the metropolis from Monday, leaving thousands of commuters in the lurch, who scrambled for other alternatives in the rush hour.

Nearly 20,000 cabs of ride-hailing majors Uber and Ola stayed off the roads, demanding higher percentage of revenue sharing and to protest against alleged harassment by police.

Office goers, people travelling to and fro railway stations and the airport were the most inconvenienced. "In fact, I skipped office today, as I had no idea that they were on strike. Any other mode of transport would have got me too late," said Ashish Sinha, an IT professional.

An Uber spokesman said the strike was the result of an agitation by a small group of individuals.

"We regret the disruption caused to the rider and driver-partner community due to small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring that our driver-partners continue to access a stable income...," the spokesman told PTI.

Yellow taxi operators, however, did not participate in the strike, a spokesman of the Bengal Taxi Association said.

