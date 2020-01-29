JUST IN
Cabinet approves allocation of 30% funds of NE Council for new projects

The move will benefit marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of north-eastern States.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of 30 per cent of funds of the North-Eastern Council for new projects for focused development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors.

The move will benefit marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of north-eastern States.
