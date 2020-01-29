Arnab heckling row: After IndiGo & Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra

on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian from flying with it after he allegedly heckled journalist aboard an Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

is the third airline to take action against Kamra. While suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months on Tuesday itself, banned him until further notice.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had taken note of the incident on Tuesday and "advised" other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, stating "offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers".

On Wednesday morning, said on Twitter, "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. from flying with the airline till further notice."



An AirAsia India official told PTI that the airline is waiting for the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a formal notice, and after then it will take action against Kamra.

Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday.