Cabinet approves Rs 76,000-cr PLI scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for and display board production in the country, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The scheme envisages investment of Rs 76,000 crore in production over the next 5-6 years, he said.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem.

Union Cabinet approves Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India pic.twitter.com/kerzxHhTB7 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)