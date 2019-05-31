Cabinet clears pension scheme for shopkeepers, traders

The Modi 2.0 government in its first Cabinet meeting Friday approved a new scheme, which assures minimum monthly of Rs 3,000 to all shopkeepers, and self employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years, fulfilling its poll promise.

The decision taken at the meeting chaired by here will benefit 3 crore and shopkeepers.

Five crore traders are expected to join the scheme in the next three years, said while briefing reporters at a press conference.

"All shopkeepers and self employed persons as well as with GST turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18-40 years can enrol for the scheme," an official statement said.

Interested persons can enrol themselves through over 3.25 lakh common service centres spread across the country. The government will make matching contribution in the subscribers' account, the statement added.

"It is a landmark initiative of the for which traders across the country are really happy.

"It shows the concern of the towards the trading community of the country and we hope that in this tenure, small traders will be on the government's priority list," Confederation of All India told

