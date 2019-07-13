JUST IN
Karnataka crisis: Congress begins backchannel talks to win back rebel MLAs
Business Standard

Goa cabinet rejig: Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo resigns from post

Lobo submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar at noon

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

Lobo submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar at noon.

"I resigned from the post as I will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day," Lobo said.

Apart from Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP Wednesday, would be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.

Sawant would induct the new members into his cabinet by dropping three members of ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent legislator as ministers.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 12:20 IST

