Can't implement Kelkar committee report as it is: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Thursday said the cannot implement Dr committee's report on balanced regional development "as it as", since its parameters do not match with those mentioned in the Constitution.

There will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions if the report is implemented as it is, he said.

The Kelkar committee, constituted by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, has given some recommendations for balanced regional development and the report was accepted by the in December 2014.

"The committee has considered tehsil as its unit, while the Constitution talks about regional imbalance. Hence, we cannot accept the report as it is and implement it," said.

He was replying to a question raised by several members of the and the NCP in the Legislative Council.

"If we start implementing it, there will be huge injustice to Marathwada and Vidarbha...hence we cannot implement it as it is," said.

